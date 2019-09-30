Share:

Lahore - Punjab football community pledged its support for Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat as 29 out of 36 districts attended the meeting and posed their deep trust on the leadership of Faisal. Members of the Punjab Football Association (PFA) raised serious concerns regarding the PFF Normalisation Committee appointed by FIFA, passed a unanimous resolution through which urged FIFA to reform a new and unbiased normalization committee which in true sense can help Pakistan to resolve its problems in football. Serious concerns were shown on the neutrality of the chairman normalization committee Humza Khan and another member of the committee Col. R. Mujahid Tareen. Total 29 districts of the Punjab Football Association held a meeting that was chaired by the three vice presidents of the PFA including Sheikh Khalid, Sheikh Iqbal and Col (R) Ijaz. AFC Vice President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat attended the meeting on a special invitation from the PFA Vice Presidents.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi thanked all participants and vowed to continue the event in future as well.