LAHORE-When it comes to weddings in Pakistan, September seems to be the most favourite and popular month. Every bride dreams of amazing with a trendy and unique look on her big day and struggles to find the right hairstyles to complement her exquisite outfits. After two days of everything fashion, the final day of Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC) Bridal Fashion Week concluded with a high dose of style and glamour.

The early evening bridal showcase on the grand finale started with a solo show by MNR Design Studio which was followed by an early evening grouped bridal showcase featuring FAS and Noreen Neelam.

This was followed by evening bridal showcases featuring grouped bridal show comprising of Fahad Hussayn, Nickie Nina and Republic by Omar Farooq. The evening ended with a grand finale solo showcase by HSY.

Here is a roundup

of day3 PLBW19:

MNR

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha presented his bridal collection titled ‘Chahar Bagh’, which celebrated the charm of the traditional Pakistani wedding.

With luxurious embroidery and a style that is rooted in the culture of our embellishments, the collection brought a touch of royalty with a style that may harken back to golden times but is interwoven into today’s modern tapestry. The designer conceived the idea of “Chahar Bagh” and brought it to life with four distinct sides to the collection with the elements and silhouettes inspired from the Eastern culture and flora.

The menswear range included trend-setting pieces with sleek cuts, basic colour shades, and classic styles. Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar graced the ramp as showstoppers for the designer.

Noreen Neelam

‘Noreen Neelum’ bridal collection titled ‘Mumtaz Mahal’ was one of the biggest disappointments of the night. What was missing this time round was the clarity and originality that marked that collection.

The designer duo featured bright coloured canvas enriched with fantasy and romance of intriguing zari, naqshi and tilla with gold foil handcrafted designs which seemed to be waste of time and effort.

Fahad Hussayn

Fahad Hussayn bridal collection titled ‘Labyagawachi’ got everyone in a festive mood through perfectly crafted eye-catching vibrant ensembles. Gorgeous Hareem Farooq and Aima Baig participated in the designer’s showcase as celebrity showstoppers.

Nickie Nina

Nickie Nina bridal collection ‘Gulabkaar’ incorporated the traditional techniques of Wasli and gotta with a contemporary twist. The signature vibrant pops of colour in gold, silver, crimson, and salmon were the main highlight of the collection.

For the collection, precious pearls were intertwined amongst floral patterns in karchob, sequins and stones on the traditional chunri prints. Actress Hira Mani graced the ramp as a celebrity showstopper for the designer duo.

Republic

Brightening up the night was the formal wear collection of Republic titled ‘Adamah’. The collection explored the conflict and cohesion of structured nature. The collection featured jacquard tuxedo, embroidered waistcoats, jackets, and Sherwani’s with an elegant style and rich fabrics. His menswear was equally strong, featuring well-constructed cuts and subtle colours.

HSY

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) is one of the few designers who Pakistani celebrities swear by. Having the most traditional handiwork with colours so bright, one can’t help but fall in love with his outfits. With a treasure trove of designs, the bridal and festive line by the designer made sure to showcase the perfect combination of style, elegance, energy, enthusiasm and glamour. Model Alyzeh Gabol digital printed silk saree was a treat to watch. Model Mehreen Syed walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designer.