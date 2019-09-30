Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Mirpur on Monday where he was briefed about the relief activities in the quake-hit region.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the situation in the area that was hit by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake last week.

The PM was in the US to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session when the tragedy occurred.

The participants of the meeting held on Monday were informed about the relief measures being undertaken by the government and the strategy for rehabilitation of the victims.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, and the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

The PM also visited District Hospital Mirpur to inquire about the health of those wounded in the calamity.