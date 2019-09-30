Share:

Sources say that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to make changes in the Punjab Cabinet. Apparently, ministers are about to be removed and replaced.

A similar shuffle is also expected to unfold in the provincial bureaucracy. Reports say the Inspector General Punjab Police will be replaced, along with other high ranking officials.

Sources confirm that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will meet the premier and make the changes in consultation with him. CM Buzdar is already on his way to Islamabad to meet PM Khan.

The prime minister has taken strict notice of the ongoing dengue outbreak in the province, aiming to reform Punjab's health departments soon.

Minor changes also occurred in the Punjab Cabinet earlier this month. At the time, adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister, Awn Chaudhry was removed. The Punjab CM's spokesperson, Shehbaz Gill, also resigned from his post.