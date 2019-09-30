Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully fought the case of millions of oppressed Kashmiri people by during historic address to the UN General Assembly. “PM Imran Khan raised voice for Kashmiri people effectively besides telling the world that India has been writing a new chapter of state terrorism in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Sheikh Rasheed was addressing a public meeting at village Gunnah near Sialkot late the other night here. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and local PTI leaders were also present at the occasion. He said that Imran Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly also voiced the aspirations of the entire Muslim Ummah.

Sh Rasheed said that Prime Imran Khan also successfully removed the curtain from the cruel face of India and told the world that India has kept millions of Kashmiri people locked like animals in the Held Valley. He said that the prolonged Indian state terrorism, larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiris is enough to shake the conscience of the World Community.

The railways minister said that the Kashmir Freedom Movement has already entered its decisive phase and people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would soon get freedom from Indian yoke.

He stressed that it is high time for the UN to ensure early implementation of its longstanding resolutions, asking India to ensure early peaceful solution to burning Kashmir Dispute as per the aspirations of the people the Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions, in this regard.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting at village Gunnah, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the burning Kashmir Issue has attained due World attention following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historic speech to UN General Assembly.

She expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people and strongly condemned the prolonged Indian state terrorism in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said that millions of oppressed Kashmiri people have been seeking world’s due role to ensure peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute, which has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kashmir Mission has met with great success globally as he (PM) highlighted Kashmir Cause in an eloquent manner.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also jolted the conscience of the World about the prolonged Indian state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said that now it is the test of the UN to play their pivotal role in the peaceful amicable solution to the burning Kashmir Issue.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan added that PM Imran Khan effectively represented the whole of Muslim Ummah in his address to the UN General Assembly. He also presented the true face and picture of Islam before the World. She said PM’s address has given a direly needed boost to the Kashmir Cause globally.

She added that the Pakistan has made it clear before the world that Pakistan would not recognise Israel till the peaceful solution to the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

SEHAT CARDS DISTRIBUTION LAUNCHED

Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has launched the distribution of “Sehat Cards” in Sialkot district here.

Talking to the newsmen here, the Provincial Minister informed that as many as 150,000 Sehat Cards would be distributed to the deserving people across the district, saying the card holders would be able to get free of cost modern medical and health facilities worth Rs720,000 for his family at government hospitals as well private hospitals.