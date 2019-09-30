Share:

LAHORE - The conviction and commitment with which Imran Khan presented the case of Kashmir and the Muslim world has placed him amongst top world leaders.

This was stated here by Ali Salman Siddique, former MPA from Mananwala and PTI ticket holder from NA 122, while talking to a group of notables of Sheikhupura who called on him under the leadership of former PTI district president Kanwar Imran.

Paying tribute Imran Khan, Ali Salman said that he not only unmasked Hindu extremists but also exposed the RSS philosophy pursued by Indian leadership besides unmasking the real face of the butcher of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, before the world leaders present at the UNGA session.

Ali Salman said that Imran’s unambiguous, clear, logical and lucid address proved him to be not only a leader of Pakistan but a towering leader of Muslim world who is the most searched leader over the digital platforms after his historic speech at the General Assembly. IK spoke from the heart and his message made it straight to heart of the leaders present. His speech was so well taken that spontaneous applause seven times by those present was a clear reflection of their approval of points made by him in an articulate manner.

Imran Khan’s speech has induced a new spirit in the freedom struggle of Kashmiri and India cannot keep them captives against their wishes for very long now, said Ali Salman. IK’s speech has not only exposed India but also helped mould world opinion in favour of just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right of self determination and the wasn’t far when they got independence from India, said Ali Salman Siddique.