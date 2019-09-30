Share:

GUJRANWALA-Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself as the best ambassador of Kashmir during session of the UN General Assembly.

“We promise the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir that Pakistan will never left them in the lurch and extent unflinching support come what may,” Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar stated while talking to the media here at Royal Palm City, Gujranwala on Sunday. The governor visited the city to offer condolence Ghazanfar Iqbal Aujla, chairman Royal Palm City, over the sad demise of wife.

Ch Sarwar continued that Modi has become the butcher of Kashmiris and Imran Khan has exposed his real face to world in UN General Assembly. The governor said that though there are differences between the government and opposition over political issues but the entire nation including the opposition is on the same page with the government over the Kashmir issue. “We have to go together on the issue of Kashmir because it is time to extend support and show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren,” he stressed.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had termed Kashmir the Jugular vein of Pakistan and today every Pakistani feeling the pain of Kashmiri brethren. “It is our bounden duty to protect our vein from the enemy,” he declared. Earlier, the governor visited the residence of Ghazanfar Iqbal Aujal and offered his deep sorrows over the sad demise of his wife. He also offered Fateh for the departed soul.

Dr Usman Aujla, Engineer Ahmed Waqas Aujla and Dr Hassan Nazir Aujla were also present at the occasion.

QUL OF EX-SPEAKER WEST PAKISTAN ASSEMBLY HELD

Rasm-e-Qul of senior politician and former speaker of west Pakistan Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar Bhinder was held here at Aroop village on Sunday. A large number of citizens including politician, lawyers and people from all walks of life participated in the Quran Khawani and paid rich tribute to the services of late Anwar Bhinder for the country.

27 Held For Kite Flying

The district police as a result of a crackdown on kite-flyer, claimed to have arrested 27 accused and recovered 11,308 kites from them during the past three days.

Talking to the media here, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi informed that no one would be allowed to play with lives of the citizens, adding that those found violate the kite-flying act would be dealt with iron hands. He directed the police officers to keep a close eye on manufacturing and sale of kites and string roles, ordering them to put the violators behind the bars.

ROBBERS ON THE PROWL

Citizens were deprived of cash, cellphone, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various dacoity and theft incidents reported in different parts of the district during the past 48 hours.

According to police sources, two armed men intercepted Muhammad Ali and his wife and snatched cash, gold ornaments and cellphones from them in the Baghbanpura Police limits; Hafiz Ejaz was deprived of Rs15,000 and cellphone at gunpoint in Aroop Area while two armed men looted Rs60,000 from Dr Tanvir at Sui Gas Road.

In Cantt area, dacoits snatched Rs280,000 from Muhammad Aslam and fled away. In Ladhewala Warriach Police limits, armed men intercepted Muhammad Akram and snatched cash and cellphone from him; in Model Town area, unidentified thieves took away cellphones from a computer shop.

While motorcycles owned by Ali Haider, Khalid and Ashfaq were stolen from different places. The police have as usual started investigation with no clue or recovery.