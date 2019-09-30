Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will continue exposing fascist and anti-Muslim regime of Narendra Modi.

In an address a large number of people, who gathered at the Islamabad airport to receive their beloved leader, after his historic address to

the UN General Assembly, highlighting grave human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir by Indian occupation forces.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue supporting the just struggle of the people of Kashmir and sooner than later they will achieve their goal of freedom.

He asked the people of Pakistan to remain steadfast in supporting their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle against the Indian aggression.

Imran Khan said India has locked eight million people of Kashmir by imposing illegal curfew there.

He asked the people that there can be ups and downs in any struggle, but they should not become disappointed.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is standing with people of Kashmir "whether the world stands with Kashmiris or not, Pakistan is standing by them to please Allah.

Speaking of the lockdown he said Kashmiris are looking towards people of Pakistan, and they will win, they will get independence.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the nation for praying for him to successfully persent the Kashmir case at the UN.

Radio Pakistan's Reporter Javed Iqbal reports that cabinet members, parliamentarians, political workers, and people from all walks of life were present at the airport and outside the airport premises.

Welcome home Prime Minister Imran Khan became top trend on the twitter.

The Prime Minister during his visit to New York met a number of world leaders and apprised them of the deteriorating human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir in the wake of the illegal and unilateral step taken by India.

In his address at the UN General Assembly, he drew the world attention towards the plight of Kashmiris urging the United Nations to play its due role, pressure India to lift the inhuman curfew imposed for over 50 days in Occupied Kashmir.