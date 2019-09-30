Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) (NNI): Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal paid a visit to the quake-stricken areas here on Sunday.

On the occasion, Lt-Gen Afzal apprised the media of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the quake-affected areas scheduled for Monday (today).

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the quake-affected areas and take a survey of the land, 5000 homes were devastated in the natural calamity, area of Sahang and its villages are the most adversely affected out of all the rest,” said the NDMA chairman.

The premier landed in the federal capital Islamabad after concluding his successful visit to the United States where he delivered a historical speech in the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27.

Another 10 dengue cases reported in Multan

MULTAN (INP): The number of dengue cases is on the rise here as 10 new patients have reported during the last 24 at Nishtar Hospital. With detection of new cases, the number of people suffering from the virus has reached 28 across the city. Up to 18 out of the 28 patients brought during the past 48 hours were found to have been infected with the virus while the reports of other 10 are still pending. Meanwhile, four dengue patients have been discharged from the hospital after being found negative for the virus. Anti-dengue campaign is being carried out across Multan on a regular basis while the district administration has appealed to locals to cooperate with the officials.

Woman poisoned to death by in-laws

OKARA (Staff reporter): In-laws allegedly poisoned to death a woman six months after her marriage. According to police sources, Faran alias Bhola, son of Shaukat Ali of village 52/3R tied the knot with Robina Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Ashraf, resident of village 38/D some six months ago. Soon the couple started quarrelling over domestic issue at which Robina Bibi went to her parents house. Two days ago, brother-in-law of Robina reconciled with her and brought her back home. Next day, the in-laws allegedly poisoned her to death. She was rushed to the hospital in worst condition, where the parents of Robina also arrived. Robina told her father that she was given poisoned tea by her in-laws. The doctors referred her to Lahore, but she breathed her last on the way. The police have registered a case against the in-laws. The in-laws, however, have refuted the charge, claiming that Robina had committed suicide.

Man killed by rival in DHQ hospital

ATTOCK (Staff Reporter): A man was shot dead by his opponents here DHQ Hospital Attock on Sunday.

The police have arrested the killers whose identity could not be ascertained till filing of this report.

As per details, in Madrota village, two groups had a quarrel over some dispute which resulted in injuries to members of both the groups.

All the injured were brought to the hospital for medical treatment. In the hospital both groups again had a quarrel. In result a man whose name could not be known till filing of this report, shot injured his opponent Sultan Sikandar who succumbed to injuries. As per PRO Attock Police, the assassin has been arrested and further investigation has been started.