LAHORE - The PML-N has sought details of reported renovation work carried out at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat under the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act. In a letter addressed to secretary to the chief minister, PML-N leaders Azma Zahid Bokhari and Attaullah Tarar raised questions about the expenditure incurred on the alleged renovation at 7-Club Road. The questions relate to the head of expenditure, cost estimate, name of the department which carried out the work and other details. The PML-N leaders have taken the plea that every citizen has the right to access information available with the public bodies, which are bound to provide the requested information within 14 working days. They have stated that the prime objective of this law is to ensure transparency and public participation in governance and bridge the gap between public institutions and the citizens.