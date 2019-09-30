Share:

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday decided to join the anti-government protest drive but suggested that the time and action plan of the protest campaign should be discussed in the All-Parties Conference (APC) of opposition parties.

Talking to media personnel, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said: “We must pave the way for next general elections as they are necessary now to steer the country out of crisis”.

He said that the PML-N would stand shoulder to shoulder in the anti-government campaign, adding that a committee to discus the protest campaign has been formed.

“We are of the view that the protest must held after March. People are affected by dengue and all projects of PML-N are being rolled back,” he said, adding that all economic fields were crashed.

Iqbal said the Central Executive Committee of the party discussed the political situation in the country. He said that the meeting expressed solidarity with Kashmiris, adding that it also analyzed PM Imran Khan’s address at UNGA. He said the first 50 days of the curfew in Kashmir were wasted and no one -- also including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi -- had visited foreign countries to enlist support.

He said the government was assured the support of 58 countries but could not even grab 16 votes.

The PML-N leader also criticised PM Imran Khan for failing to invite opposition parties in the Muzaffarabad rally.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has refrained from participating in the JUI-F drive, with Bilawal Bhutto saying it would be unprincipled for the party to stand behind a man like Fazl-ur-Rehman, in reference to the politician's history with the Pakistani military establishment.