Share:

LAHORE - Four police officials are facing murder charge after an alleged gambler died during a midnight raid on his house in Lahore’s Johar Town neighbourhood.

Police said they raided the place after getting secret information that Ashfaq was running a gambling den at his house. The 25-year-old suspect died on the spot due to head injuries.

Police official Ahsan Saif told reporters that relatives of the deceased started pelting police with stones as they entered the house. During the clash, a brick fell on the head of Ashfaq who received serious injuries and died instantly.

Relatives of the victim rejected police claims stating that there was no gambling den at the place. They said that the police raided the house without any reason.

Ghulam Rasool says that his son Ashfaq was brutally tortured by police after they failed to recover anything from the house. He said that the policemen repeatedly hit Ashfaq in the head with the butt of a rifle. As a result, he received serious head injuries and died on the spot. Following his death, the police officials managed to escape from the crime scene.

25 years old man dies due to head injuries

Several local residents and relatives of the victim took to street and staged a strong protest demonstration by placing the dead body on a busy road in Johar Town. The protesters chanted anti-police slogans and demanded justice for the victim. Later, heavy police contingents including SP (Sadar) division Ahsan Saif reached the spot and managed to disperse the protesters after holding negotiations with them.

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the death and ordered the provincial police chief to send back a detailed report of the incident.

The Nawab Town police on early Sunday registered a murder case against four policemen on the complaint of victim’s father Ghulam Rasool. The police officials named in the First Information Report included ASI Younis, Constable Yasir, Constable Ansar, and driver Arshad. The police also launched homicide investigation to probe into the incident. However, no arrest was made yet. All the four police officials were at large till late Sunday.

WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER HUSBAND FOUND DEAD

A 48-year-old man was found dead under mysterious at his house in Shadbagh on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified by police as Amir Mateen. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

According to initial investigation, wife of the deceased had mixed sleeping pills in the tea before serving it to her husband. The man fell unconscious after drinking the tea. He was recovered dead from the bedroom in the morning.

The police arrested Parveen Bibi who confessed to killing her husband. Police said the woman strangled her husband soon after he fell unconscious. The woman had developed a dispute with her husband over some domestic dispute. The police later registered a murder case against the woman and launched the investigation.

UNDER-TRAIL PRISONER

DIES IN JAIL

An under-trial prisoner died in Lahore’s Camp jail on Sunday.

According to jail administration, Abbas Gull was suffering from a disease. After his condition got deteriorated, he was admitted to jail’s hospital where he died. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Abbas Gull was arrested by Qila Gujjar Singh police for selling narcotics early this year. He was sent to the jail after police registered a criminal case against him.

TEEN DIES UNDER TRAIN

A 14-year-old boy died when a speedy train ran over him in the Naseerabad police precincts on Sunday evening, rescue workers said. The deceased was identified by police as Ali Ahmad. An eyewitness told the police that the boy was running after a stray kite when a Lahore-bound train hit him from the rear side on a railway track. As a result, he died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.