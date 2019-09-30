Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khurshaid on Sunday said the Punjab government was spending Rs3.7 billion on promotion of oilseed crops in the province.

The Punjab government had introduced various schemes to enhance oilseed crops canola, sunflowers and others. Under different schemes per acre production and cultivation area would be increased, he said while chairing a meeting.

He said the government was also providing machinery on 50 per cent subsidised prices. The government wanted to reduce its expenditures on import of cooking oil and produce it locally to save foreign exchange, he added.