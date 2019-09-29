Share:

Philippines-China painting exhibition opens in Manila

Xinhua (MANILA): A Philippines-China painting exhibition, themed “In Harmony with Nature”, opened in the Metropolitan Museum of Manila on Saturday in a bid to strengthen cultural exchanges. A total of 65 paintings by five Filipino artists and five Chinese artists are presented in the exhibition, which also showed drawings created by the two countries’ artists during a joint trip in Palawan of southern Philippines in September.

“This is a unique project which seeks to cultivate the artistic encounters between Chinese and Philippine artists and will foster a better understanding of mutual cultures,” Joselito Campos, Chairman of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila Board of Trustees, said at the opening ceremony.

Before the opening ceremony, 10 Filipino and Chinese artists created a painting named “In Harmony with Nature” together.

Jonahmar Salvosa, one of the five Filipino artists, told Xinhua that finishing a painting with so many Chinese counterparts is an amazing experience and it benefits both countries’ artists through communication and collaboration.

“This is the first time of mine,” said Salvosa, “I learned a lot from Chinese artists. I think they also learned from us.”

Chinese artist Cai Zhixin said he now realized the Philippines is a beautiful country and “In Harmony with Nature” is the perfect theme that both countries’ artists can visualize.

US uses Google Translate to vet refugees

US (BBC): The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) have been criticised for using online translation tools to vet immigrants’ social media posts. A staff manual said pasting text into tools such as Google Translate and Bing was “the most efficient approach”.

News site ProPublica said online tools often mistranslated sentences and misinterpreted nuance and slang. But the USCIS told the news site that checking social media posts was a “common-sense measure”. The agency said “information collected from social media, by itself, will not be a basis to deny refugee resettlement”. The United States now requires nearly all applicants for US visas to submit details of their social media accounts. The staff manual explains procedures to be used when vetting people whose spouse or parents have already been granted refugee status in the US.

It was obtained by the International Refugee Assistance Project and shared with ProPublica. It acknowledges that “occasionally” the online translation services may not fully understand “dialect” or colloquial language.