Share:

ISLAMABAD-Keeping alive the rich legacy of college counselling for over 30 years, students’ university applications support, portfolio building and global reach, Flagship Millennium College Campus I-9/3 in collaboration with the United States Education Foundation Pakistan (USEFP) hosted the South Asia Tour 2019 in which 24 leading universities from the United States participated and counselled the students on one to one basis, a statement said.

Under the leadership, passion and vision of Faisal Mushtaq, who acts as national guidance counsellor for thousands of young learners, Millennium College is a global school/college committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a diverse range of students by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, scholarships and professional practice at home ground. The Millennium Colleges legacy of college applications, portfolio building support and student counselling has helped bridge thousands of young Pakistanis with their dreams for study abroad in leading global universities based on their need, merit and talent based scholarships. This is achieved through a team of professional counsellors, academics, school leaders and change makers across the Millennium Colleges teaching and learning communities nationwide, the statement added.

The 24 US universities which visited the Millennium College 1-9/3 Campus, Islamabad include Depauw University, University of Wisconsin, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Purdue University, Oklahoma City University, Kansas State University, New York Institute of Technology, Louisiana Tech University, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Minerva Schools at KGI, Siena College, Marshall University, Western Kentucky University, University of Alabama Birmingham, University of South Dakota, Michigan State University, State University of New York at Fredonia (SUNY Fredonia), Hofstra University, George Mason University, Florida International University, California State University, McNeese State University, Ohio Wesleyan University and Northern Arizona University to talk and briefed Millennials and applicants about the Global opportunities and scholarships.

The session was quite productive and interesting for all the students of The Millennium Education across our A Level and IBDP colleagues.

The representatives of the universities addressed the students sharing the opportunities for higher education in United States of America.

This was followed by a highly interactive question and answer session in which IGCSE, IBDP, AS and A Level students posed very pertinent questions regarding study in USA, scholarship opportunities, cultural difference and environment in USA colleges and universities, the statement concluded.