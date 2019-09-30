Share:

LAHORE - Rohail Nazir and Hammad Azam scored half-centuries as Northern reached 271 for the loss of nine wickets on the second day against Sindh at the KRL Stadium. Northern began the day at their overnight score of 86-3 in the first innings. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Sindh bowlers bowling tidy spells. Besides wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir and all-rounder Hammad Azam, no other batsmen put up a fight. Resuming at his overnight score of 17, Pakistan U19 captain Rohail went on to make 67. This was the second half century of his young first-class career. Hammad cracked five fours and two sixes in his 117-ball 58, which was the right-handed all-rounder’s 19th half century at this level. Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti was the pick of Sindh bowlers, taking three wickets for 51 runs in 24.4 overs. Pace bowlers Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan claimed two scalps each for 60 and 70 runs, respectively.