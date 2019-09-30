Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Society of Anaesthesiologists Lahore will host the 13th SAARC Anaesthesiology Congress at a hotel here from October 10 to 13. This was stated by Organising Secretary of Pakistan Society of Anaesthesiologists Jodat Saleem.

He said that it would be a great opportunity to learn and share knowledge and skills with each other. He said the scientific programme included discussions on critical care, pain management, care of patients during operations, workshops on practical skills and recent advances in Anaesthesiology.