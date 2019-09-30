Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that opposition’s lockdown plan fraught with violence and riot is not in the interest of Pakistan.

Talking to media after addressing a convention here, he advised the opposition to talk of unity and solidarity instead of violence and riot because country could not afford politics of agitation.

Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had justified his role as ambassador of Kashmir at the UN General Assembly and the opposition must refrain from criticizing the PM’s speech at the UNGA just for political gains because Imran Khan had not only presented Kashmir issue but also the cause of the entire Muslim world.

He said that today Pakistan needs more unity than ever, therefore, all segments of society must play their due role in this regard. He said that Imran Khan’s speech at the UNGA was remarkable and historic by all aspects, and the entire nation was standing united with him. As for as opposition is concerned, their primary job is to criticize the government, he said. The governor said that steps were being taken on emergency bases for speedy economic growth of the country and every new day would bring prosperity to the country.

To a question, he said, “PTI is a democratic party and we have always supported peaceful protests, every political party and person has the right for peaceful protest and if anyone will try to create chaos and agitation in the name of protest, this will not be beneficial for the country.”