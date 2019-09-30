Share:

Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, called on the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood in on Monday.

Both dignitaries discussed ways to enhance the already existing bilateral cooperation in education and vocational training.

Federal Minister, is visiting Turkey next week to have meetings with his counterparts in the sectors of education, culture, and tourism to learn from each other’s experiences.

Shafqat Mahmood will also apprise the Turkish Education Minister about his bellwether project of Single National curriculum across the country, which is for the first time, not only bringing public and private sectors but 35000 madrassas on the same wavelength.

Federal Minister expressed gratitude to Turkey for being supportive of Pakistan at all the world’s fora.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on September 19 said that they had to align their education with the job market which the government was doing at the moment.

He said there were hundreds of PhDs who had no jobs which indicated to the fact that something was seriously wrong with the planning.