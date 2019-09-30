Share:

LAHORE - The government and the Opposition are united like a rock on the matter of Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday.

“We are unwavering in our moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiris,” he said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, advised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make no mistake about loyalties of Pakistanis with Kashmiris.

A three-time former Punjab chief minister said: “Pakistan’s contributions to world peace are well-documented. We have been one of the largest troop contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions”.

The PML-N president said that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and that its armed forces have fought valiantly against terrorists. The world must beware of fascist Modi, he warned.

CEC MEETING TODAY

INP adds: An important meeting of PML-N Central Working Committee (CWC) will be held on Monday (today) to discuss the current political situation in the country.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the meeting will be chaired by party president Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Many key issues will be discussed during the CEC meeting including the current political, economical, and diplomatic situation of the country, Marriyum said.

The Kashmir situation will also be discussed during the meeting while the members will also set the future plan, PML-N spokesperson said.

The strategy to overcome issues like severe economical condition, business disorder, unemployment, inflation and other national issues will also be made during the meeting, she added.

The CEC meeting will also discuss the participation in JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s “Freedom March” and also consult the fixation of date for the march.