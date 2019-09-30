Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the Clean My Karachi Campaign is a major success of the provincial government and till now millions of tones of waste has been transferred from Karachi to landfill sites and this work will continue on a permanent basis.

He was speaking during his visit to various areas of Malir under the Clean Karachi campaign on Sunday.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bin Qasim Zahid Junejo, Director Sanitation District Council Mushtaq Mutto informed the Provincial Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch about the ongoing cleanup campaign.

Murtaza Baloch reviewed the ongoing work in various areas of Gulshan-e-Hadid and UC-Pipri in Shah Town, Eid Goth, Allah Baksh Himaiti Goth, Dar Mohammad Gobol Goth, Murid Gabol Goth and Bin Qasim Railway Station Colony.

Seeing a garbage pile in front of school in Allah Bakhsh Himaiti Goth, the minister expressed his resentment and issued directives to take action against the violators and asked to set up police pickets there.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner to take action against those who had thrown garbage outside despite Katchra Kundi was there. On the complaint of residents of Bin Qasim Railway Quarters that the cattle pens’ owners threw dung there, he directed to take action against them and asked that the trash be transferred to the direct landfill sites.

Baloch also directed the district administration to audit the crores of rupees received from the citizens of the Pakistan Steel Mills Limited Trust in Gulshan-e-Hadid. He further said that thousands of tonnes of garbage had been shifted from Malir district only in the Clean Karachi campaign under the direction of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He was of the opinion that buffaloes enclosures in residential areas played a role in disrupting the sewerage system and spreading garbage in the area and action was being taken against them.