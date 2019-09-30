Share:

The Sindh government has issued a notification banning single-used plastic bags, announced the Chief Minister's Adviser on Information Senator Murtaza Wahab Monday.

In a notification, dated September 27, the government of the province invoked the Sindh Prohibition of Non-degradable Plastic Products and the Sindh Environment Protection Act 2014. The provincial government “is pleased to impose complete ban on the manufacturing, sales, purchase and use of non-degradable plastic bags of all sizes,” with the notification being tweeted by the senator himself.

According to the notification on Twitter, the ban will be in force from the first of October.

As a substitute, the government has directed consumers and sellers to use oxo-biodegradable plastic instead. This variety of plastic is known to be biodegradable - even in open environments -- and is seen as an environment-friendly replacement of the current system of single-use plastic packaging.

On August 14, Islamabad became the first city in Pakistan to declare itself free from polythene bags. Penalties have been imposed on restaurants and shops for continuing to use polythene.