KARACHI - A six member delegation of educationists from United States prominent Universities will visit Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) on Monday.

The purpose of this visit is to provide an overall exposure to students and teachers of Pakistani Universities regarding opportunities for studying in the United States.

This informal session with US education experts has been arranged by Speaking Club, (Communication Society), MAJU in collaboration with Syed Fraz Hussain of US Education at US Education Foundation in Pakistan. (USEFP) US educationist’s delegation is comprising on 1- Lin Larson, The University of Texas at Arlington, College of Engineering. Aaron Wheelbarger, Oklahoma City University. Tim Hercules, St Louis University.

Vince Milam, Marshal University 5 - David Hofmann, University of Alabama Birmingham. 6- Lumi Herath, University of Houston-Victoria.

Meanwhile, President, Speaking Club, MAJU Ishtiaq Ahmed Kolachi has asked to all faculty members in general and Communication and language teaching faculties particularly to attend this session in order to avail an opportunity to learn and understand about policies and procedures about Universities abroad.