Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) have executed as many as 39 pipeline projects during the last six years to reinforce transmission network in their respective operational areas. The SNGPL and SSGC initiated around 16 and 23 infrastructure development projects respectively, “Out of which several have been completed fully and some partially till date,” a senior official privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP. During the current fiscal year, he said the companies under a strategy to reinforce and expand their transmission network would lay additional 13,599 kilometers. The capacity of SNGPL and SSGC would be enhanced by laying additional 12,100 km and 1,499 km pipelines in their areas respectively by June 2020, he added. The official said the companies would invest Rs7,161 million on transmission projects, Rs48,288 million on distribution projects and Rs18,556 million on other schemes bringing the total investment of around Rs74 billion. While the companies were expecting that they would provide gas supply to approximately 430,695 new consumers during the fiscal year 2019-20, he said. According to official data, the companies had laid 69 km transmission, 3,232 km distribution and 1,366 km service lines and connected 165 villages and towns with their network during July 2018 to February 2019. Besides, they provided 428,305 additional gas connections including 425,404 domestic, 2,770 commercial and 131 industrial across the country.