Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that some people are deliberately blocking the sewerage lines and do not want to resolve the issues of the city due to their vested interests.

He was speaking at an event organised by realtors association for oath-taking ceremony of its office bearers also addressed by the ABAD and Sindh Building Control Authority officials.

The provincial information minister, who was recently removed as local bodies minister, said that the issue of garbage and sewerage has become talk of the town but still some people don’t want to resolve these issues as they only want to play politics on it.

The one who deliberately blocks the sewerage lines, spreading garbage on roads should be identified, he said adding that they should be unmasked as they are not only the enemies of a particular constituency but the enemies of this city and this country.

Ghani at the occasion said that all those who trade in the city and the backbone of the economy. The business of real estate, he said plays an important role in country’s economy. The problems in this business, according to him are to be dealt under the law and it was necessary that all the people related to the real estate business should be gathered in one platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan’s (ABAD) Vice Chairman Abdul Kareem Adhia said that most of the foreign exchange of Pakistan is invested in real estate business. More than 1 million people are associated with the real estate business, he informed.

He said that this association came into being at a time when the real estate industry was going through a tough time. In Karachi there are seven real estate registered association, according to him which represent 90 percent of the port-city. As for the All Karachi Realtors Association, he said that it wants to develop a working relationship with all the federal and provincial departments related to real estate.

Meanwhile, DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) said that such association of the real estate will help resolve the issues of realtors. The estate agents play an important role between the buyers and sellers of the properties, he said and assured that the issues of realtors will be addressed on priority basis.