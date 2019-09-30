Share:

ISLAMABAD/Quetta - Traders observed a shutterdown strike in Balochistan yesterday on the call of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to protest against the death of Maulana Muhammad Hanif in Chaman blast.

As per the details, all the business sectors and public transport and many shopping markets remained closed to record their protest against the Quetta bomb blast.

At least three persons including the JUI-F leader were killed and many others were injured when a bomb placed in a motorcycle detonated in a busy market of Chaman’s Taj Road.

Maulana Fazl had condemned the attack on Maulana Hanif and also expressed solidarity with the other victims. He said citizens and Ulema are not safe in this country. “Such incidents cannot derail our brave workers,” he said and termed the bomb blast as an attempt to sabotage the peace.

He assured that Azadi March would be held in October and their workers would march towards Islamabad in a peaceful way at any cost.

On the other hand, thousands of people including provincial leaders of JUI-F Balochistan Maulana Abdul Wasay attended the funeral prayers of the JUI-F leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif.

Besides party leaders, many other politicians and government officials including Senator Usman Khan Kakar, provincial president of Awami National Party, Asghar Khan Achakzai and MNA Salahuddin Ayubi, Commandant of the Frontier Corps Chaman Scouts wing Col Khurram Javed, Chaman Deputy Commissioner Bashir Khan and District Police Officer Shaukat Mohammad also participated in the funeral prayers.

According to Deputy Commissioner, the suspects of the blast would be arrested, saying that all security forces and law enforcement agencies were on high alert in order to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the tragic incident and prayed for the victims. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attack. He directed the concerned officials to provide all possible treatment to those injured.

Condemning the blast, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives. In a message, the president conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He said the culprits were the enemies of peace and development of Balochistan.

The president ordered the provision of best medical facilities to the injured persons and prayed for their early recovery.

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah also strongly condemned the blast in Chaman, and reiterated the government’s resolve to thwart any conspiracy impeding the development of Balochistan.

In a statement, the minister expressed heartfelt sorrow over the incident and condoled over the loss of innocent lives and property in the blast.