ISLAMABAD - Pakistan imported tea worth $65.260 million during the first two months of the current fiscal year, showing decline of 35.36 percent when compared to the imports of $100.954 million during the corresponding period of last year. In terms of quantity, the tea imports decreased by 26.79 percent during July-August (2019-20) when compared to the corresponding months of last year, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Pakistan imported 27,403 metric tons of tea during the period under review against the imports of 37,431 metric tons during last year. The overall food imports into the country declined by 26.81 percent during the period under review. The total food imports into the country during the two months were recorded at $697.340 million against the imports of $952.717 million during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.