MUZFFARGARH-Two labourers died when an under-construction wall collapsed here at a local textile mills on Sunday. Two others sustained severe injuries. The incident took place at Chaudhry Brothers Textile Mills where an under construction wall collapsed. The Rescue 1122 responded in time and pulled out the injured and dead bodies from under the debris and shifted to DHQ Hospital. The dead bodies of two labourers identified as Jamshed, son of Ameen, 28 and Baqir Riaz, son of Riaz, 45, were later handed over to their heirs.

The injured labourers were identified as: 32-year-old Muhammad Akram, son of Manzoor and 34-year-old Sohran Khan, son of Nazi Khan who have been admitted to DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh.