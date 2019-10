Share:

Three including two security personnel were injured when a vehicle transporting supplies for security forces overturned here on Monday.

According to details, a vehicle carrying supplies for security forces for Ladha South Waziristan to Miranshah turned turtle due to failure of brakes in tehsil Razmak of North Wazirstan.

Three including Naik Kaleemullah, sepoy Faiz and civil driver Kamran were injured in the accident who were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.