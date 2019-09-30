Share:

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the leader for “Stability and Convergence” electoral team claimed victory after appearing in a press conference.

Our two-day survey clearly indicates that we have received the highest number of votes in the 2019 presidential election, there will not be a second round and we will form the new government, Abdullah said.

Some high-ranking provincial government officials have interfered in the election, who will face legal treatments, he said.

Abdullah said that the non-biometric votes is a concern to the transparency of the election which will be disregarded by the Independent Elections Commission.

“Stability and Convergence” electoral team led by Abdullah Abdullah is supported by a number of community elders and political leaders that are said to be the “King Makers” in Afghanistan.

General Abdul Rashid Dostum, Sayed Mansoor Naderi, Mohammad Mohaqqiq, Mohammad Karim Khalili, Wahidullah Sabawoon and Salahuddin Rabbani are the popular community figures that have endorsed Abdullah Abdullah in the 2019 presidential elections.

This comes as, Amrullah Saleh, the running mate of Ashraf Ghani claimed on Sunday that their team has secured the most votes in the election.

The IEC has said that they will officially announce the preliminaryelection results on October 20, 2019.