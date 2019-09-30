Share:

OKARA - In-laws allegedly poisoned to death a woman six months after her marriage. According to police sources, Faran alias Bhola, son of Shaukat Ali of village 52/3R tied the knot with Robina Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Ashraf, resident of village 38/D some six months ago. Soon the couple started quarrelling over domestic issue at which Robina Bibi went to her parents house. Two days ago, brother-in-law of Robina reconciled with her and brought her back home. Next day, the in-laws allegedly poisoned her to death. She was rushed to the hospital in worst condition, where the parents of Robina also arrived. Robina told her father that she was given poisoned tea by her in-laws. The doctors referred her to Lahore, but she breathed her last on the way. The police have registered a case against the in-laws. The in-laws, however, have refuted the charge, claiming that Robina had committed suicide.