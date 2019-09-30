Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Two civilians including a housewife and a young boy embraced shahadat and three other people including two women sustained serious injuries as Indian forces violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked shelling on village Palani close to this side of the LoC in Nikayal Sector in Kotli district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to ISPR, Indian unprovoked firing in Nikayal and Rakhchikri Sectors along LoC targeted civilian population. Sixty-year-old Salamat Bibi and 13-year-old boy Zeeshan Ayub embraced Shahadat while three citizens including two women got injured, the ISPR added.

The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical relief. Pakistani forces responded effectively to the Indian firing , the ISPR statement said.

Incharge Police Station Fatehpur Thakiyala (Nikayal) told The Nation on telephone when contacted Sunday night “Indian troops resorted to unprovoked shelling targeting the forward village of Palani in Nikayal Sector in Kotli district Sunday afternoon killing two civilians including a woman identified as Salamat Bibi, widow of Said Muhammad Kathana and a boy Zeeshan, son of Muhammad Ayub Malik, both residents of the firing-hit Dariyaee Palani village, Incharge Police Station Fatehpur Thakiyala (Nikayal) told The Nation on telephone when contacted Sunday night.

The three injured included two women, one of the women was identified as Razia Bibi wife of Waseem, resident of the same Darayaee Palani village. The injured were rushed to Kotli District HQ hospital for treatment, the police officer said.

The unprovoked firing lasted for about an hour, the police officer said quoting the official reports pouring in from the firing-hit area.

On September 14, one Army soldier and an elderly woman embraced martyrdom in two instances of unprovoked Indian firing from across the LoC in Hajipir, Nikayal and Jandrot sectors.

The soldier was identified as 33-year-old Havaldar Nasir Hussain, a resident of Narowal, who had been in service for 16 years.

Separately, Indian troops, while targetting the civilian population, had martyred a 40-year-old Fatima Bibi, a resident of Balakot. Six others, including four women, had sustained injuries, who were then evacuated to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment.

In a swift reaction, the Foreign Office (FO) had summoned Indian deputy high commissioner over violation of ceasefire agreement in Nikayal and Jandrot sectors. According to the statement issued by the FO at the time, the Indian forces had been deliberately targeting the civilian population living along the LoC.

The FO had urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement. It had also urged that the Indian side permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.