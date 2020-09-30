Share:

SIALKOT - Three people were killed and two passersby injured in a clash between two groups over an old enmity on Tuesday.

According to the police, Saleem Khan and Patris Maseeh groups were going to New Judicial Complex Daska for their appearance in a murder case where they opened firing on each other.

Resultantly, Junaid Khan, Ehsan Ullah of Saleem group and Patris Maseeh died on the spot while passersby, Akram and Bilal were injured.

The accused fled while the injured were shifted to Daska Civil Hospital in a critical condition.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.