ISLAMAVAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday said that he was looking forward to his visit to Afghanistan on the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The prime minister told this to Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah during their meeting here.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes for the successful outcome of the Afghan peace process.

He expressed the hope that Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s visit will help open a new chapter in the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister reiterated his longstanding position that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a political solution is the only way forward.

He expressed gratification that the international community had come to recognize this stance and also acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in facilitation of the Afghan peace process.

The US-Taliban Peace Agreement was a major step forward in these endeavours.

Commending the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha on September 12, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that the Afghan leadership would seize this historic opportunity to work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The Prime Minister conveyed that Pakistan would support whatever the Afghans agree upon about the future of Afghanistan.

He further reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the post-conflict Afghanistan on its path to reconstruction and economic development.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted that Pakistan and Afghanistan had immense trade complementarities and emphasized the need to optimally utilize these capacities for mutually-beneficial trade and transit.

He assured that Pakistan will continue to undertake all efforts to facilitate Afghan transit trade and deepen our bilateral trade and economic ties and people-to-people exchanges with Afghanistan.

