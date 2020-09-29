Share:

LAHORE - Golden Star Club beat Baghbanpura Greener Club by 83 runs to enter the eliminator round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament here at Shah Faislal Ground. Ahmad Abdullah Safi of Golden Star Club played brilliantly and received man of the match award from PCB CEO Wasim Khan. Director National High Performance Center Nadeem Khan, chairman tournament committee Malik Sajjad Akbar, former Test cricketer Shahid Nazir, M Khalil, former ICC umpire Mian M Aslam and others were also present there. Batting first, Golden Star scored 175-10 with Ahmad Abdullah hitting 43 and Nasir Jameel 32. Ahmad Shafiq grabbed 5-34. In reply, Baghbanpura were bundled out for paltry 92 with Noman Butt claiming 3-32 and Ahmad Abdullah 2-27.