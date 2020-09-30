Share:

QUETTA - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Tuesday filed a reference in the accountability court Quetta against XEN Communication and Works Department Saeed Ahmed Tanoli for accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, NAB statement said.

During the investigation into the case to ascertain the fact, it was revealed that the accused had accumulated huge assets worth more than Rs140 million, which were disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

It was further revealed that the accused had accumulated property in various cities including Islamabad and Quetta whereas millions of rupee bank transaction had also been detected from the bank accounts made in the name of Benamidaars of the accused. The NAB Balochsitan, after having received concrete proof against the accused, filed a reference in the accountability court Quetta.

It may be mentioned here that the accused has obtained bail before arrest.