Share:

RAWALPINDI - Indian Army troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked fire in Baroh and Tandar Sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and martyred a soldier of Pakistan Army and 15-year old boy.

The unprovoked CFV aimed at targeting civilian population, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate said in press release issued on Tuesday.

“In intense exchange of fire Sepoy Shafique fighting valiantly embraced Shahadat.” It added that 15-year- old boy, a resident of village Baroh, also embraced Shahadat while 4 civilians including a woman and 80 year old male resident of village Kartan in Tandar Sector received bullet injuries.

Pakistan army troops responded and targeted those posts which initiated fire. However, there were reports of substantial damage to Indian posts in men and material, the ISPR said.

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat on ceasefire violations

Pakistan yesterday lodged a strong protest with India over the recent ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control.

Indian Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here to register the protest.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India committed 2387 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 19 shahadats and serious injuries to 191 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.