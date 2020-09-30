Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Chairman Professor Yousaf Baloch said that BBISE had finalised arrangements to conduct Matric exams following the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures and safety guidelines issued by the government. “A total of 121 Examination centres have been set up across the province to conduct the Matriculation exam under the safety and precautionary measures regarding the pandemic,” he said adding that implantation on the SOPs would strictly be ensured. He noted that section 144 had been imposed to discourage the cheating around the examination centres. “Brining reforms in the education system is the top most priority of the incumbent government,” he said adding that now it was the utmost responsibility of the students to play their role in the improvement of education sector. Chairman BBISE underlined the need for bringing merit in education and discouraging the trend of cheating to strengthen education system of Balochistan.