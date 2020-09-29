Share:

ISLAMABAD-Board of Investment (BOI) would work with World Economic Forum/MISHAL to undertake reforms aligned to the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI).

Mishal, a country partner institute of the World Economic Forum team visited BOI and briefed Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary Ms. Fareena Mazhar and her team on GCI.

Board of Investment Secretary thanked the Mishal team for elaborating the Competitiveness challenges faced by Pakistan, she emphasised that the Government of Pakistan is working in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to improve the country’s Competitiveness. Mishal Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Amir Jahangir said, “The Global Competitiveness Report is the flagship report of the World Economic Forum, which identifies the attractiveness and the productivity of any country. There are factors and policies that determine the competitiveness of any country and Pakistan can improve if the right attention is given to institution building and appropriate policies, where the primary focus should be in improving a more connected digital ecosystem of the country.”

Mishal Director Puruesh Chaudhary informed the members of the Board of Investment that 2020 report will be launched on November 18, 2020 and will include the impact of the COVID-19 on competitiveness, outlining economic policy measures that can revive economy while achieving economic transformations.

The 2020 special edition of the Global Competitiveness Report (GCR) will reflect the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on competitiveness and will outline forward-looking approaches in economic policy to achieve economic transformation and revival.

Board of Investment Additional Secretary/EDG Mr. Mukarraam Jah Ansari, stated that Pakistan has been performing quite well on the EODB ranking and the Government of Pakistan wants to undertake the similar reforms in the areas which are included in the GCI report. In the end, it was consented that the Board of Investment, Government of Pakistan will work closely with Mishal Pakistan.