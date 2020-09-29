Share:

Islamabad-Korean pop sensation BTS kicked off a full week of shows on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The K-pop group debuted their show by performing a new version of Idol from their 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer.

Their first night of performances comes just hours after it was revealed that each member of the group has become a multi-millionaire, with their producer becoming a billionaire thanks to their record label’s massive Initial Public Offering (IPO). The performance was streamed live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube, with over 260,000 viewers watching live. Fallon introduced the performance, calling BTS, ‘one of the most popular groups in music with fans all over the world.’