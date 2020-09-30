Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

Ch Moonis Elahi MNA was also present on this occasion.

Both condemned the nefarious efforts of making national institutions controversial and expressed the commitment that every conspiracy against the state institutions will be fully countered. No compromise will be made on the respect of state institutions, they added.

The CM stated that respect of state institutions was binding on all of us and targeting the state institutions under a specific agenda was deplorable.

He said Pakistan was going through a sensitive phase of its history and the elements trying to spread unrest were pursuing the enemy’s agenda. The disappointed opposition could not hoodwink the people, he added.

“The relations with the allied party are stronger than before and PML-Q is included in the decision making process”, said the Chief Minister.

Speaker Ch. Pervez Elahi reiterated to stand with state institutions adding that those issuing statements against the institutions were not loyal to the nation. The opposition wants to achieve its nefarious objectives by making the institutions controversial, he added. He said that it was time to maintain unity instead of engaging in negative politics and opposition should reconsider its conduct. He said that opposition’s APC drama remained unsuccessful adding that joint work will be continued to provide more facilities to the people.

Chairman P&D and Secretary Punjab Assembly were also present on the occasion.