The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday cleared licenses of 58 Pakistani pilots.

According to details, the list of 58 cleared pilots also includes two pilot sisters Maryam and Erum Saud.

After the interim investigation report of the Karachi PIA crash investigation the government had decided to take stern action against all pilots who have been flying aircrafts on fake licenses.

In total, the licenses of 262 pilots were said to be suspicious, against which PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik has summoned his legal and flight operations teams to decide upon appropriate course of action.