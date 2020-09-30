Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority conducted operations against encroachments and illegal constructions in sector E-10 on Tuesday and demolished illegal constructions and encroachments from area. The operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate as part of CDA policy of zero tolerance against encroachments. The operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate with the assistance of ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and relevant formations of the Authority.

During the operation, Enforcement Directorate demolished 12 animal sheds, eight illegal rooms, two washrooms and six boundary walls in the area of sector E-10.CDA has warned the encroachers to voluntarily demolish their encroachments and illegal constructions on state land. In case of failure, the encroachments and illegal constructions will be demolished by Enforcement Directorate,

CDA has been vigorously and consistently operating against encroachments and illegal constructions in the city.

A week ago, CDA conducted a massive operation against encroachments along IJP Road and removed hundreds of illegal constructions and encroachments. Similarly, operations were conducted in Bari Imam area and Islamabad Expressway besides different sectors of Islamabad.