LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the veterinary academy of University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Tuesday.

He also inspected the pet centre and distributed commendatory certificates among the staff.

While addressing the ceremony, the CM expressed the satisfaction that UVAS was included among the top ten universities of the country.

He hoped that the veterinary academy will play an important role in the education and professional development of the experts through top-notch specialists so that national targets could be achieved.

The academy is providing training certificates to faculty in collaboration with Royal Veterinary College London by arranging 16 domestic, 5 international trainings and 8 online courses.

Chief Minister said that the livestock sector was badly ignored in the past but the PTI government was actively working for its development because this sector could play an important role in poverty alleviation and ensuring food security, he said, adding that the government was committed to promoting the milk and meat production and it was sanguine that the livestock department had introduced different schemes for increasing earning opportunities for rural dwellers. He said the UVAS’s efforts of increasing livestock production, in collaboration with the private sector, are praiseworthy and it is hoped that veterinary specialists will play their role in national development after getting modern training from the veterinary academy.

Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak said that CM was taking a personal interest in the development of livestock sector and all appointments are made purely on merit as the government is taking durable steps to promote livestock on modern lines. VC UVAS Prof Dr Waseem Ahmed and Secretary Livestock Saqib Zafar also addressed the ceremony. Livestock Advisor Faisal Jabwana and parliamentary secretary Rana Shahbaz Ahmed were also present.