LAHORE - Malik Amjad Ali Noon has been appointed as the new Chairman of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). The cabinet committee for legislation has approved the nomination while the Local Government and community development department has issued the notification. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has tasked the new LWMC chairman to ensure best cleanliness arrangements and authorised him to select a new team for the cleanliness operation. Malik Amjad Noon has stated that there is a need to take innovative steps including the waste-to-energy project to dispose of the solid-waste.