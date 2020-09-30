Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 5 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 312,263. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,479.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 747 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 136,795 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 99,378 in Punjab, 37,776 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,581 in Islamabad, 15,257 in Balochistan, 2,698 in Azad Kashmir and 3,778 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,497 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,234 in Punjab, 1,259 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 182 in Islamabad, 88 in GB and 74 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,514,237 coronavirus tests and 32,031 in last 24 hours. 296,881 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 467 patients are in critical condition.