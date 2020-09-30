Share:

KARACHI - A number of doctors associated with different healthcare units and hospitals of Sindh government here on Tuesday staged their protest against alleged corruption in the provincial health department.

With a motive to draw media attention towards their grievances the protestors, carrying placards and banners, had gathered in front of Karachi Press Club, chanting slogans against presence of alleged mafia causing serious inconvenience to the employees.

They also demanded immediate announcement of promotion and regularisation of doctors serving at different provincial government facilities, payment of announced allowance for doctors serving at dedicated units for COVID-19 patients and needed relief to doctors and other health workers of Peoples Public Health Health Initiative (PPHI) - a subsidiary of provincial government.

Doctors including M.Ali Thobo, Nisar Shah, Shabbir Memon, Zoya Iqbal, Abdul Razzak Chandio M.Khan Kalhoro, Imtiaz Jokhio, Umer Memon and Aziz Bughio also addressed their colleagues, reaching at the site from different parts of the province.

They regretted that concerned authorities had failed to address the alleged menace of corruption and situation had reached to a point that they felt appropriate to demand regularization of bribery so that receipts might be procured against payments (allegedly) made for even their genuine work done by those serving at administrative positions in the department.

The doctors said situation was turning difficult for them with every passing day and they, as their next move, may stage a sit-in at the gates of Sindh Chief Minister’s House.