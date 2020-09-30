Share:

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday has said that schools across the country have been reopened due to successful strategy of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan regarding combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the minister warned of closing those educational institutions who will not follow standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that the health of the students will not be compromised at any cost.

The statement came after primary schools across the country have been commenced with strict implementation on SOPs to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Earlier on September 29, Shafqat Mehmood along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced to reopen the primary level schools (Grade 1-5) from September 30.

Since the resumption of academic activities from September 15, a total of 1,71,436 students, teachers and administrative staff had been tested for COVID-19 across the country, out of which only 1284 were tested positive with the ratio of 0.8 percent, he added.

Shafqat said it was a matter of three million children studying at the primary level, therefore, thorough and introspective analysis of the data and deliberations was carried out to take the final decision.

“I wanted to satisfy the parents that the government has taken this decision after reviewing the situation. The provincial education ministers and concerned officials were strictly monitoring the implementation on SOPs in schools”, he added.