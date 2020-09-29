Share:

ISLAMABAD - Food Security & Agriculture Center of Excellence (FACE)-FFC, in line with its vision of exploring new avenues for the social and economic uplifting of the farmer community, has developed a partnership with the Forest Department, government of the Punjab.

As part of the consortium, an awareness session was held in Ahmedpur Lamma, Rahim Yar Khan on 25th September 2020, highlighting the benefits of planting trees on the agricultural land and also linking the local farmers with the Green Tsunami Project initiated under Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Vision.

The event was attended by more than 100 farmers. Shahryar Javed, Malik Rizwan Farooq, Zahoor Sultan (Additional Director Agriculture Department), Azeem Zafar (DFO), Syed Kashif Sherazi (SDFO Abbasia Liaquatpur), Saeed Tabassum (Conservator Forest), Shahid Hameed (DFO Extension, Lahore) participated in the event. Delegation of the Forest Department was led by the Head of Chief Conservator Forest Extension Wing Faisal Haroon.

The speakers focused on educating the farmers regarding financial and environmental benefits of tree plantation. 500 free-of-cost Kikar tree saplings were distributed among the participants during Darakht Lagao Muhim at Basti Valanca, Ahmedpur Lamma, RahimYar Khan. The local farmers found the session highly informative and beneficial.