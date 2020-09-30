Share:

ISLAMABAD - Colourful Fashion Designing workshop will be held on October 17 to develop a deep understanding of the fashion life cycle.

Arranged by Rung School of Arts, the workshop will be aiming to understand the requirements of the industry, the creative projects about fashion and discovering the innovative ideas. The workshop will shed light on introduction to fashion and textile, drawing, design, development, fashion illustration, pattern making, draping machine, self-grooming, surface embellishment, fashion marketing and merchandising, management of the workshop told APP on Tuesday.